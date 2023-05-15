Godswill Akpabio has hailed Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef who has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

Hilda smashed the record of now-former Guinness World Record holder Lata Tondon on Monday, May 15

Another senator-elect, Saliu Mustapha of Kwara-Central, joined Akpabio, who visited the record holder at Baci's cooking spot

Senate presidential aspirant Godswill Akpabio has joined other prominent Nigerians to support and show solidarity for now-famous Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci, who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Akpabio, who was joined by the senator-elect for Kwara Central senatorial district, Salihu Mustapha of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited Baci in Lagos state at her cooking spot on Monday, May 15, shortly after breaking the record.

Hilda Baci started the competition on Thursday at exactly 4 pm when she put on her cooker. Photo Credit: @Senator_Akpabio

The former governor of Akwa Ibom, in a post on his official Twitter handle, said:

"I was this morning accompanied by my colleagues, Senators elect, on a solidarity visit to an Akwa Ibom child, Hilda Baci, who is set to break the Guinness Book of Records as the Chef with the longest cooking duration in the world."

The 27-year-old Hilda smashed the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by the former Guinness World Record holder Lata Tondon.

Hilda launched into the competition on Thursday at exactly 4 pm when she put on her cooker.

