President Muhammadu Buhari has been praised for his landmark impact on the development of Kwara state

Kwara Central senatorial candidate under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC) made this remark in Ilorin

He also stated that Kwara state is solidly behind Tinubu's presidential bid ahead of next month's crucial election

Mallam Saliu Mustapha, the APC senatorial candidate for Kwara Central has hailed the impact of President Muhammadu Buhari on the people of Kwara state and Nigeria over the course of his tenure.

The charismatic Mustapha disclosed this recently during the Kwara state campaign rally of the APC presidential bannerman, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mallam Saliu Mustapha has been tipped by political pundits as the firm favourite to win the Kwara senatorial district polls. Photo: Saliu Mustapha

He stated that President Buhari's tenure has influenced a lot of infrastructural development as well as helped in tackling the infrastructural deficit caused by the previous administrations in the state.

Mustapha said:

"We, here, in Kwara state can testify to the dualisation of the strategic Ilorin – Jebba- Mokwa road which was only at 15.9% completion by the time the administration assumed office but today the road that links the South West to the North West is 100% completed and it is now easy for trucks moving agricultural products to ply that route."

The senatorial candidate further revealed that President Buhari's administration has also fostered a series of agricultural reforms and innovations in the state while making reference to the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIPs).

He said:

“Under the programme launched by President Buhari in November 2015, more than N1 trillion has been disbursed to over 4.8 million smallholder farmers of 21 different commodities across the country including in Kwara state to cultivate over 4m hectares of farmland.

“Our state is similarly benefitting from the Federal government's Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) partnership with the African Development Bank through which agro processing centres are to be established with basic infrastructure such as water, electricity and roads as well as facilities for skills training in 7 states."

2023 presidency: "Tinubu has our support in Kwara" - Saliu Mustapha

On the presidential candidacy of Bola Tinubu, the Kwara Central senatorial candidate stated that the former Lagos state governor has his full support ahead of next month's election.

He said:

“We are solidly behind Tinubu’s Presidency and like we did in 2019, we’ll emerge victorious at the poll.

“The APC in Kwara has in the last four years delivered on most of its promises and we will do much better in the coming years."

