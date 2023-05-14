Hilda Baci is getting all the love and support she requires as she seeks to break the current Guinness World Record by cooking for four days nonstop

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo is among the prominent Nigerians who have identified with chef

Nigeria's number two citizen called the chef to encourage her, while noting that the country's youths are valuable assets

Lagos - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, May 14, called Nigerian chef Hilda Baci on the phone as she continued her cook-a-thon to beat the current Guinness World Record by cooking for four days nonstop.

The 27-year-old chef was excited about the call as she smiled throughout the conversation with Nigeria's number two citizen.

The sociology graduate from Madonna University, Okija, has been cooking at Amore Gardens, Lekki non-stop, with many Nigerians rooting for her online and offline.

Nigerians hailed the vice president for identifying with the Akwa Ibom-born chef as she attempts to enter the history books.

Uzo Dan Macaulay wrote:

''It is so encouraging to know that VP Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is still connecting with this lady! This man is a strange leader Nigeria ought to have at its helm of affairs. What an encourager! Those who denied him his presidency didn't wish Nigeria well. May Hilda win the Guinness!''

Oluwafemi Romer wrote:

''Great gesture from the vice president, who has been the number 1 cheerleader of the Nigerian youth. I am really thrilled with this.''

Samson Adenekan Adeniyi wrote:

''Osinbajo is the best vice president who caters to the youth.''

Oluwatonbi Obajulo wrote:

''The vice president is the number one fan of Nigerian youths, he is a believer in their skills, strength, ability, capacity, and expertise. Good one from him to again show his love and support for another Nigerian hero in the making.''

"IDAN doesn't break": Tinubu backs Hilda Baci set to break Guinness World record for ‘longest cooking time’

President-elect Bola Tinubu had earlier encouraged Baci as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

Encouraging Hilda, Tinubu joined her Instagram live video on Sunday, May 14, and commented:

Hilda's mum visits Amore Gardens, encourages daughter to stay strong

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Hilda Baci's mother showed up at her daughter's cooking location.

In the emotional video, the woman poured out words of encouragement to her daughter and advised her to be strong.

She also advised her daugther to break the record and make their household and Nigeria proud.

