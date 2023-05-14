Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has drummed support for Nigerian chef from Akwa Ibom, Hilda Baci

In a heartwarming clip shared on Instagram, the governor visited her cooking location and ate her food

The smart foodpreneur is currently on a mission to break a Guinness world cooking record held by an Indian chef

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A viral Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has received recognition from Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor visited Hilda Baci at her cooking location in Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos state, to drum support for her.

Lagos governor visits Hilda Baci Photo credit: @Hilda Baci

Source: Instagram

He was given a plate of food which he ate happily in the presence of everyone and confirmed that the food was nice. The video was shared on Instagram by @naijaeverything.

Hilda Baci is on a serious mission to break a Guinness world record for the longest cooking hours by an individual.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

Pretty Hooton said:

"Best Governor ever. Normally sanwoolu likes food."

Kingj. Tari wrote:

"If I go this place them fit mob me cos I Dey on colos like this."

Darlington_mide wrote:

"Una don use pressure drag Governor go Hilda’s kitchen."

Phaatyaat1_ stated:

"No free food for governor."

Iamblizie said:

"Make una drop location cuz Graduations done de finish for my area o."

Haf_soh_' said:

"The underground voices. The governor is having fun."

Brenny.yo added:

"Gov is here. Hide your votes."

Kerrie reacted:

"San Sanwolu, sanolwu how many times I call you. Thank you sir for your support."

Mrpresidentgarry added:

"Watch how Nigerian youths will fall in love with Asiwajubat very smart president. All he needed do was pull up a show for Nigerians. Weldone Hilda. But trust me any typical Nigerian can do what you doing. Na grace. Give me audience. I will do 1 week. With my ice."

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci gets 30 minutes break from cooking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hardworking chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, professionally known as Hilda Baci has promised to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking time by a human being.

Hilda had announced her determination to cook for four days and four nights to break the 87 hours, 45 minutes, set by Chef Lata London in Rewa, India in 2019. According to Hilda, achieving this feat would make her five-year-long dream a reality, as she had always desired to break a world record.

The event started on May 11th at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos, and currently, Hilda has cooked for over 60 hours.

Source: Legit.ng