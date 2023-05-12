Bashir El-Rufai, Governor Nasir El-Rufai's son, sparked outrage on social media after criticising Nigerian rapper Falz for undergoing knee surgery in the United Kingdom

Falz trended online recently after a video he posted on his verified Instagram profile informed the world about his surgery

Many social media users attacked Governor Nasir El-Rufai's son after the alleged dehumanising statement he made

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Bashir El-Rufai, the son of the Kaduna state governor, Thursday, May 11, mocked Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, for travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) for surgery.

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai, who attacked the musician for not visiting local hospitals, said the singer's decision was "disappointing".

Bashir El Rufai's attacks Falz for undergoing surgery abroad. Photo credit: @BashirElRufai @falzthebahdguy

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai wrote on his known Twitter handle:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"UK? He didn’t go to LASUTH as a bona-fide human rights activist? Disappointing."

El-Rufai added:

"Common knee issue you con japa but if na big politician wey get cancer and e travel to India for treatment, una go create music video dey abuse dem.

"You want make e die because e be public official? Na him fault say hospital better for yankee? You dey crase ni?"

Falz's knee surgery in the UK

Recall that recently, Falz took to his Instagram page to narrate how he sustained an injury on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

According to the entertainer, he was playing football in November 2022 when he sustained a knee injury.

He added that the surgery was conducted earlier this month at a medical facility in London.

Many react as Bashir shades Falz for doing surgery abroad

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that many internet users reacted to Bashir's tweet.

Some commenters criticised the governor's son, wondering why he is querying a private citizen who embarked on a personal medical trip.

Foreign medical trips for public officeholders

Medical tourism embarked upon by public officeholders has been criticised by opposition voices. Some persons argue that Nigeria's medical facilities failed to improve because elected officials who are supposed to champion the cause for its improvement fly abroad for medical reasons.

Presently, President Muhammadu Buhari is abroad receiving dental care.

Source: Legit.ng