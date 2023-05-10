Atiku Abubakar's camp has reacted to the president-elect's trip to Europe, a few weeks before the May 29 handover ceremony

Atiku’s Spokesman, Daniel Bwala disclosed that Tinubu's trip was a medical trip, not a working-visit trip as stated earlier by his media team

Meanwhile, Tinubu on Wednesday afternoon left Nigeria for Europe on a working visit, his media aide, Tunde Rahman confirmed

The camp of the People Democratic (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the report of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's trip to Europe.

Atiku’s spokesman, Daniel Bwala, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, May 10, and reacted to the development.

BREAKING: Atiku's Spokesman Bwala reacts to Tinubu's trip to Europe.

Atiku's camp reacts to Tinubu's trip to Europe

Bwala alleged that Tinubu’s trip was a medical follow-up and not a working trip, as stated by his media team.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Bwala said,

"We have seen the movie before. Whilst PMB’s media people were busy saying the president is on a working trip or visit, PMB keeps saying “I have never been this sick before”. I thought Tinubu’s media aides would learn from that; alas if it didn’t Dey, it didn’t Dey.

"Now they have learned to call the medical follow-up trip as a working trip. Hold on; he is not yet the president so technically it is wrong to call it a working trip or visit. It is better his media people learn to humanize him so they do not have to make lies a statecraft."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter comment section of Bwala and reacted to the development.

@ammaalo tweeted:

"SA Lamentation, this one too be headache right? I pray you get well soon from the trauma of the defeat."

@osquare78 tweeted:

"This foundation was established on lies. There’s no going back on telling more lies."

@alefreewayy tweeted:

"I see no difference between tinubu and Buhari , just that they visit different countries for regular treatment."

@JIRECIOUS tweeted:

"Have you forgotten his response when he was asked about his plans if he resumes office, the first 100 days in office?: Hit the ground... Keep running... He hasn't resumed yet but he has started running. Lol."

@isaeliakwu tweeted:

"Dem say make I remind you say the back door still dey open sha."

@MangaUmar111995 tweeted:

"We are waiting for the investors and working document ahead of possible inauguration."

Tinubu departs Nigeria for Europe, 2 things top president-elect's agenda

Legit.ng reported earlier that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has again departed the country for Europe on Wednesday, May 10.

This was disclosed in a statement from the office of the president-elect on Wednesday, signed by Tunde Rahman and sighted by Legit.ng.

According to the statement, Tinubu's visit to Europe is premised on 2 main agendas, which are to fine-tune his transition plans and programme and to meet some investors.

Source: Legit.ng