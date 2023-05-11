Bashir El-Rufai, Governor El-Rufai's son, sparked outrage on social media after criticising Nigerian rapper Falz for undergoing knee surgery in the United Kingdom

Legit.ng reported that Falz trended online recently after a video he heard on his verified Instagram profile informed the world about his surgery

Netizens, however, took it upon themselves to attack the politician’s son after the dehumanising statement he made

Bashir, the son of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has criticised musician and activist Falz for travelling overseas for surgery.

Legit.ng recently reported that Falz underwent knee surgery in the UK.

Bashir reacted to the news through his Twitter feed, mocking Falz for not having the procedure in any Nigerian facility, particularly the Lagos State University Teaching Facility.

He criticised the singer, saying it was disheartening for a "true human rights activist" to get surgery in another country.

Bashir added, quoting a tweet on Falz's latest surgery, "UK? He didn't travel to LASUTH as a genuine human rights activist, did he?

Internet users react

rosythrone:

"Don't try to trend with our national treasure, Falz isn't one person to be joke with mtcheew."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Dear, how do you want you thunder? With rain or with lightning? "

tonia.gram_:

"How many good hospitals did his father and thiefgang build??"

_cici_nita:

"But the Tinubu you are supporting travels abroad every 3 eke market days to fix one or two spoilt engine."

mz__seunfunmi:

"If your father and other politicians had done the right thing there will be no need for traveling out for the surgery."

iamnasboi:

"Your papa Dey go Lasuth? Anumanu."

lordlamba:

"Una build better hospital for nigeria wey him no come?"

icrea8media:

"Maybe if your father and his colleagues had not stolen all the money meant for upgrading those hospitals he'd have gone there."

flora_flawa_:

"No be same abroad ona parents dey fly ona go to? Shoti gbenu soun kinto fun e niko lawuje. "

Falz gets inspired by viral pre-wedding photo

Falz sparked speculations on his wedding with a post online, Legit.ng reported.

The Mr Yakubu crooner, in a post via his Instagram page, shared a new picture of himself and a viral pre-wedding photo.

Reacting to the pre-wedding picture, the rapper revealed it inspired him on how he would go about his.

Source: Legit.ng