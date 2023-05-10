The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the fire incident in its Air Force Base in the Federal Capital Territory

According to a statement by NAF's director of information, no life was lost, nor were any injuries recorded in the tragic incident

Meanwhile, NAF noted in its statement that investigations have commenced to uncover the real cause of the fire

FCT, Abuja - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents panicked on Wednesday, May 10, when the Air Force Base along Airport Road was gutted by fire.

Reacting to this development, the director of public relations and information for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, said the incident was caused by a Jet A-1 fuel dump on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base at Bill Clinton Drive.

The Nigerian Air Force public relations department said no life was lost in the tragic incident. Photo Credit: @coretvnewsng

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, Famuyiwa disclosed that the incident transpired at about 8:00 am on Wednesday.

He said:

"The fire, which created an explosion from the fuel tanks, has since been put out by the combined efforts of Fire Services from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Federal Fire Service, and the NAF Fire Service."

He further revealed that no life was lost in the tragic incident but noted that investigations have begun to unearth the fire outbreak's real cause.

Famuyiwa said:

"It is gratifying to note that no life was lost in the incident. However, investigation has been instituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the fire incident."

He extend arms of gratitude to the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, who were at the scene to offer the necessary assistance required to extinguish the fire and evacuate valuables.

