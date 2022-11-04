The incessant fire outbreak in Lagos state is gradually becoming worrisome as the goes by

Earlier on Friday, November 4, the popular frozen food market on Lagos Island was razed by fire

The Lagos state emergency management agency (LASEMA) while giving update on the tragic incident said all the shops were burnt but no lives was lost

A few weeks after the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island was gutted by fire, another outbreak has been recorded at the popular frozen food market under the Eko bridge at Ijora olopa, Lagos state.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the incident was made known by the Lagos state emergency management agency (LASEMA).

The Lagos state emergency management agency said no lives or injuries were recorded in the fire outbreak. Photo: LASEMA

Source: Facebook

LASEMA's update on the frozen food market

The agency said:

“The immediate cause of the fire could not be ascertained but all the shops located under the bridge were totally burnt.”

Confirming the situation of immortality and injuries, the LASEMA boss, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that there were no death or injuries recorded during rescue operations.

The combined efforts of the LRT, LRU FIRE, and LASG FIRE were available to combat the fire actively. Recovery operations are currently ongoing.

Panic as fire guts popular Balogun Market in Lagos again

Meanwhile, in what has now become a regular incident, some parts of the Balogun market went up in flames on Sunday, October 9.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Agency, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

Although no life was lost in the inferno, authorities in the state say clothing materials stored in the shop were destroyed.

Fire guts WAEC Office in Lagos, many trapped as calls for intervention heighten

In another development, there was a fire outbreak at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) building in Yaba, Lagos, on the morning of Wednesday, October 26.

Sources have it that the fire, which was caused by a power surge in one of the offices, gutted major parts of the building.

However, the Lagos state emergency management agency (LASEMA) disclosed that responders have put out the flames while seven persons trapped in the building have been evacuated.

Source: Legit.ng