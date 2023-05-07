Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has said Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, would lose at the tribunal

The cleric, in a fresh prophecy, revealed that nobody could stop the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on May 29 as scheduled

Ayodele said he earlier warned Obi on what he needed to do if he wanted to win the poll, but he failed to heed his spiritual warning

Ikeja, Lagos - Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has predicted the outcome of the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal scheduled to begin sitting on Monday, May 8.

Ayodele, in a fresh revelation on Sunday, May 7, urged Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, to restrain from going to court, The Tribune reported.

The cleric revealed that it was only God that could stop the May 29 inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

He maintained that the inauguration was unstoppable even though the All Progressives Congress (APC) combination did not match God's plan for Nigeria and that it would lead the country into hardship.

According to a statement signed by the clergy's media aide, Oluatosin Osho, Ayodele disclosed that he had warned the former governor of Anambra before the election on what he must do before he could win the poll but failed to do, adding that that was why he (Obi) lost.

While reiterating that nobody can stop the inauguration, the cleric added that Nigeria would face the consequences of having a Muslim-Muslim ticket because it was never God's plan for the country.

His statement reads in part:

“Peter Obi didn’t win the election, he can’t be president. Going to court for Obi is now a waste of money, time, and energy. He didn’t win the election and even if he goes around the world, he still will not be declared winner."

