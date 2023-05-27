Nigerians have been urged not to fret over the notion that the country will be Islamised by the incoming government

The vice president-elect made this known on Saturday, May 27, in Abuja at the inauguration lecture of the president-elect Bola Tinubu.

He revealed that his principal has longed displayed inclusivity in his home by marrying a pastor

FCT, Abuja - The vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, has cleared the air on the popular notion that the incoming administration is coming to the agenda to Islamise Nigeria.

Recall that there was a lot of outrage in Nigeria over the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu's choice to nominate a fellow Muslim as his running mate ahead of the election.

Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima will be sworn in as the President and Vice President of Nigeria on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

Tinubu was critiqued and also lost some powerful allies in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election in February.

Speaking at the inauguration lecture in Abuja on Saturday, May 27, Shettima said Nigeria need not fret as there is no such course on the table.

Shettima cited the example of his principal, Tinubu, who married a Christian pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

According to Channels TV online, he said:

“I was a child of necessity, there is no Islamisation agenda. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Muslim who is married to a Christian, not only a Christian but a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“Someone who has not Islamised his family, people are alluding that he has the intention to Islamise the nation.”

I am being protected by Christians - Shettima

Speaking further, Shettima revealed that the head of his security team is Christian and that his safety and life are in his hands.

He said it was a deliberate move to show inclusivity and correct the notion that there is an agenda to Islamise Nigeria.

Shettima said:

“Politics is about perception. As we begin the formation of a new administration, I deliberately picked an Igbo man, a Catholic, to be my Chief Security Officer,” he stated.

“For the purpose of inclusivity and togetherness, again I deliberately picked a Northern Christian to be my ADC. So the so-called founder of Boko Haram is going to be protected by…”

