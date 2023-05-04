The 30-year concession of the 700 Megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric Power project in Niger state will go ahead

The Zungeru Hydroelectric dam was financed jointly by China Exim Bank and the Nigerian government

The government says all the best practices and regulations have been complied with to ensure that Nigeria is not shortchanged in the concession agreement

FCT, Abuja - The Senate committee on power and the federal ministry of power have agreed that the concession of the 700 Megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric Power project will go ahead.

The committee and the ministry also agreed that the project is in the country’s best interest and should go ahead.

Engr Aliyu and a team from the ministry of power at the meeting with senators. Photo credit: @HMPowerNG

Both parties also agreed on the need to carry out massive public enlightenment on the happenings in the power sector going forward.

The minister of power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, who today appeared before the senate committee on power chaired by Senator Gabriel Suswam, pointed out that the Zungeru Hydroelectric dam was financed jointly by China Exim Bank and the Nigerian government.

He said that all the best practices and regulations have been complied with to ensure Nigeria is not shortchanged in the concession agreement.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the minister, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu also noted that the federal government still owns the hydroelectric infrastructure, and the concession is only for 30 years.

He further said the government had been diligently addressing all the challenges facing the Zungeru power project to make it secure and functional for more electricity supply to meet the energy demands of Nigerians.

Senators who spoke during the hearing supported federal government’s various interventions in the power sector.

The statement noted that the minister on Thursday, May 4, challenged electricity distribution companies to improve their performance by ensuring that customers are at the centre of their services.

He said the government would continue to support the electricity distribution companies to ensure that Nigeria and Nigerians enjoy a stable electricity supply.

During a meeting summoned to address growing concerns about the country’s appalling power supply, the minister addressed the managing directors of the eleven electricity distribution companies.

Engr. Aliyu also urged the electricity distribution companies to focus on improving their facilities and services to their customers.

FG says Zungeru hydro power project now 96% completed

Recall that Engr Aliyu recently revealed that the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project is now over 96% completed.

The minister made this known on Friday, October 28, when he paid a working visit to the facility in Niger state.

Engr. Aliyu also said that the facility is one of the priority projects of President Buhari’s administration, adding that it will add 700 megawatts (zero carbon) to the national grid.

FG to construct its first nuclear power plant, signs agreement with Russia, Pakistan

Meanwhile, the federal government has stated that bids for building a 4000 megawatts nuclear power plant are now open.

This was revealed by Dr. Yau Idris, Director General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, during the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

If the bids are successful and construction is finished, Idris claims that the factory will be the largest power plant in the country.

Source: Legit.ng