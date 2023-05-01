Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced the promotion of 4,000 civil servants to their appropriate grades in commemoration of the International worker's day

Wike also directed the civil service commission to issue promotion letters to the eligible workers that were due for promotion

The governor then commended the workers for their corporation with his administration in delivering his action plans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has ordered the civil service commission to issue promotion letters to 4,000 civil servants who were eligible and were promoted recently by the state.

The governor gave the directive during the celebration of the worker's day in Port Harcourt, the state capital, The Nation reported.

Wike orders promotion of 4,000 workers on International Labour Day Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

How Wike manages Rivers NLC

Wike also assured that the entire promotion of other categories would be done before his tenure expired. The is coming as the governor prepares to leave office on May 29.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who represented the governor, praised the workers for being the vehicle in which Wike's administration delivered its action plans and services of the state to the residents.

The governor added that his administration had agreed that over 4,000 eligible civil servants should be promoted to the grade levels they all deserved.

Latest about Nyesom Wike, NLC, Worker's Day, TUC, Rivers, Port Harcourt

In his message to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Wike urged the workers to unite in protecting and advancing the economic interest of the state and its people.

He also assured that his administration would ensure that all the challenges that the civil service is facing in the area of mention and gratuities, among others, would be solved. At the same time, he begged for their patience and understanding.

On his part, the national president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Engr. Festus Osifo, who the state chapter chairman represented, commended the workers for ensuring that the country kept moving.

Tinubu accepts Wike’s invitation to commission projects in Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has accepted the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to commission some projects in the state.

The governor was said to have invited the president-elect to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta flyover and the new Magistrate Courts Complex on 3 May and 4 May.

Wike, a chieftain of the PDP, was alleged to have worked for Tinubu, the APC candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng