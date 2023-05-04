FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government of Nigeria has received the batch of 350 stranded Nigerians in Sudan who travelled from Egypt to Abuja on Wednesday, May 3.

Upon arrival, the federal government gifted them N100,000 each through the Ministry of humanitarian affairs, a recharge card worth N25,000 and 1.5 gigabytes of data.

The ministry of humanitarian affairs said more evacuees will arrive in Nigeria in the coming days. Photo: @abikedabiri

Source: Twitter

As reported by Punch, the minister, Sadiya Farouq, made this known on Thursday, May 4, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

It was confirmed that all 350 evacuees arrived in Abuja on Wednesday at about 11:35 PM, with the federal government confirming that more arrivals of evacuees.

Giving details on the cash gift, the minister said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I thank every member of the Committee that has put all efforts to ensure that these people are brought back safely and with dignity. We thank the transport companies for their support.

“There is N100,000 that would transport them back to their families which is supported by the Dangote Foundation by giving them the transportation fare as well as the dignity kits and also 25,000 recharge cards from MTN and 1.5 GB data courtesy of MTN. All efforts have been put in place and everyone has contributed to ensuring that at least these Nigerians have some comfort when they return home.”

Minister confirms arrival of 376 persons

It was observed that all evacuees were handed cash gifts and other dignity kits at the airport.

According to the minister, 376 persons arrived in Abuja, noting that Air Peace aircraft conveyed 282 persons while the Nigeria Air Force evacuated 94.

The minister urged Nigerians to pray for the country not to plunge into war like in Sudan.

She stated that the consequences of war are dangerous as she urged Nigerians to crave peace and harmony.

Sudan Crisis: NAF C130, Air Peace to Evacuate 350 Nigerians From Egypt to Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 350 stranded Nigerians in war-torn Sudan will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

It was gathered that 350 Nigerian evacuees boarded flights at the Aswan Airport in Egypt.

Further reports confirmed that the 274-passenger Air Peace plane and the 80-passenger NAF C130 aircraft did the evacuation.

Source: Legit.ng