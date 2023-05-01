One of the busses that were conveying Nigerians out of the war zone in Sudan has reportedly caught fire unexpectedly

The fire was said to have been a result of the excessive heat emanating from one of the tyres of the vehicles

None of the 50 passengers sustained injuries, as an eyewitness revealed that they escaped unhurt

FCT, Abuja - Unexpected tragedy has hit the existing one as one of the busses shuttling stranded Nigerians from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, to Port Sudan, where they are expected to move to Saudi Arabia, was said to have caught fire.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened on Monday, May 1, soon after the 26 busses that were conveying the stranded Nigerians left Al Razi at about 12:am on Monday for Port Sudan.

The bus conveying Nigerians out of Sudan catches Fire Photo Credit: @daily_trust, @LeadershipNGA

Source: Twitter

Why bus conveying Nigerians from Sudan caught fire

The fire incident on the bus, which was reported to be conveying about 50 students tagged (Katsina 1), was said to have happened as a result of excessive heat from one of the tyres of the vehicles.

Sani Aliyu, who is in Sudan, disclosed that:

“Dr Hashim Idris Na’Allah, the chairman of the Nigerian Elders’ Forum in Sudan, was one of the passengers in the said bus, which contained a total of 50 students (49 males, 1 female)."

Aliyu further disclosed that the incident happened at about 2:30 am in Sudan time, soon after the driver stopped around the RSF checkpoint, where the tyre exploded and resulted in the fire.

He then disclosed that none of the passengers was hurt as they were able to escape.

40 of the passengers were reportedly distributed to other busses while the other 10 passed the night at the RSF checkpoint with the drivers.

Source: Legit.ng