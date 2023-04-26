Chief Dons Udeh, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant in the March 18 guber election in Enugu state, has been found dead.

It was learnt that the deceased, who was a former secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was kidnapped on Saturday, April 22, by some unknown gunmen, Sahara Reporters reported.

Multiple sources revealed that the remains of the politician were seen at the 9th-mile area of Enugu State on Tuesday evening, April 25.

While details of his abduction and recovery are yet to be fully unveiled by the security officials, one of the sources disclosed that his vehicle was retrieved.

The source maintained that the governorship aspirant got missing on Saturday and raised the speculation that he might have been abducted.

According to the source:

"His telephone was later found by the wall of the Ogui police station confirming fears that he could have run into trouble.

"His wife who had been trying the line was later informed that the phone was found."

The source further revealed that Udeh's wife reported the missing of her husband at the police station, where she narrated how she had been trying to reach him, but all led to failure.

Enugu state police command was yet to confirm the death of the former PDP chieftain as the spokesperson of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, was yet to respond to calls and text messages.

