The entire campus of Kwara State University has been thrown into a state of mourning and sadness

Dr Ajeigbe Issa, the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education's HOD, has been declared dead by the University management

It was gathered that the renowned lecturer died in his sleep while at his country home in Ilorin

Kwara, Ilorin - The entire community of the Kwara State University, Malete, has been struck by tragedy following the sad news that Dr Ajeigbe Issa has died in his sleep.

According to the University's circular sighted by Legit.ng, Dr Issa, before his demise, was the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Acting Director of Sports at the institution.

The deceased lecturer, Dr Ajeigbe Issa was said to have died in his sleep at his residence in Ilorin. Photo: Kwara State University, Malete - KWASU

It was gathered that he tragically passed on at his residence in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Monday, April 24.

KWASU management react to Issa's demise

Reacting to this development, the Registrar of KWASU, Dr Kikelomo Sallee, confirmed Dr Issa's demise while noting that an Islamic burial rite would be conducted to lay him to rest.

The burial rites were held in Budo-Egba, Asa LGA, Kwara State, where the lecturer originates.

As contained in the statement issued by the University, the funeral rites were observed at about 10 am Monday, April 24.

Sallee said:

“With a heavy heart, we announce the death of the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Ag. Director of Sports of the Kwara State University, Dr. Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub.

“Dr. Ajeigbe died in his sleep.

“Janaza is at 10:00 am today April 24, 2023, in Budo-Egba, in the Asa LGA of Kwara State."

The University management further extended their condolences to the deceased's family, urging them to seek comfort in God.

The statement reads:

“As the University mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into Jannat ul Firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the University Community.”

