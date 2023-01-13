The newly appointed Director General of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has been subjected to media criticisms in recent times

A prominent group in the Niger Delta region has warned against the continuous media attacks on the new NDDC boss

There was widespread jubilation in Bayelsa over the nomination of Ogbuku as the substantive Managing Director of the NDDC recently

FCT, Abuja - The South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) has defended the newly appointed Director General of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Samuel Ogbuku against a malicious media reports.

An online medium had reported a case of alleged assassination attempt on the life of Chief Timi Alaibe, accusing Ogbuku of complicity in the case.

The south-south stakeholders lamented that the NDDC Boss, Ogbuku has been a victim of media attacks. Photo credit: NDDC

But in statement released sent to Legit.ng on Friday, January and signed by the national coordinator of the forum, Barr. Benjamin Kwalowei, the group said Dr. Ogbuku had been long cleared of all the cases by a competent law court.

The forum urged the public to disregard the reports, saying medium lacks the credibility to carryout verifiable content.

Part of the statement read:

"The reported cases against Dr. Samuel Ogbuku were carried out in bad light and it should be condemned outrightly.

''We have find out that Sahara Reporters did not carry out due diligence but hurriedly reported a one sided and lie against an innocent man, who is now the Managing Director of the NDDC.

"While we warn against this Pull Him Down Syndrome, we can confidently state that a High Court of Bayelsa State of Nigeria, in the said case of murder decided by Hon. Justice Kate Abiri (The then Chief Judge) on the 22nd December, 2014 had discharged and acquitted Dr. Samuel Ogbuku of any wrongdoing.

"Justice Kate Abiri stated in the judgement that 'The accused person Samul Ogbuku is according discharged and acquitted from the one count charge of murder case against him.''

While urging media to always do due diligence and ensure a balanced news report, the South-south group warned against further attacks by Sahara Reporters.

The statement added:

"The forum is using this medium to warn against further attacks against the person of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, especially by the notorious Sahara Reporters.

''We make bold to say we will not hesitate to drag the medium or any other before the court of law if such unverified news is published."

