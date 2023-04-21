A Nigeran professor has made the country proud by getting elected into the American Academy of Arts and Science

In 2000, Olupona received an honorary doctorate in divinity from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland

The Ondo-born professor received his BA from the University of Nigeria and his MA and Ph.D. from Boston University

Massachusetts - Nigeria’s Harvard professor, Jacob K. Olupona, has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Science.

Professor Olupona is among the list of 269 new fellows announced recently on the website of the prestigious Academy.

Prof Olupona's previous awards include the Guggenheim Fellowship for Humanities in the United States and Canada. Photo credit: Harvard University

He is elected under the category of the study of religion.

Academy President David W. Oxtoby and Chair of the Board of Directors Nancy C. Andrews announced that 269 outstanding individuals had been elected to the Academy in 2023.

The new members are listed below, starting with a complete list alphabetically followed by members organised by area and specialty. International Honorary Members are indicated with (IHM) after their names.

An online also directory provides information about members from 1780 to members elected last year.

Olupona is a professor of African religious traditions at the Harvard Divinity School with a joint appointment as professor of African and African American studies in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University.

The Ondo state born scholar joined Harvard after serving as a professor at the University of California, Davis.

He has served on the editorial boards of three journals and as president of the African Association for the Study of Religion.

