A Nigerian teacher, Fauziyah Adegeye, who utilises the power of social media to teach kids online has been rewarded

Fauziyah won the Lagos state merit award for the best primary school teacher and was given a brand new car

Many people who reacted to her success story said that her recognition by the government is well deserved

A Nigerian school teacher, Fauziyah Adegeye, who employed TikTok to encourage learning has been rewarded by the Lagos state government with a car.

The woman posts videos under the TikTok handle @teacher_sade. Her clips always have her correcting some wrongly used expressions in English language.

The creative teacher uses social media to teach her pupils and other kids. Photo source: Fauziyah Adegeye, TikTok/@teacher_sade

Source: Facebook

Best primary school teacher in Lagos state

In one clip, she taught people the right words to use between senior and elder brother. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

On her Facebook page, Fauziyah appreciated people for supporting her with prayers as she posed with the car she was given by the government.

She revealed that she won the merit award for the best primary school teacher in Lagos.

Below are some of the reactions:

Adeladan Akeem said:

"Congratulations Mir, I wish you more success ahead."

Sobowale Kazeem Olalekan Sko said:

"Congratulations, Ma'am. More fortunes shall continue to come your way, insha Allah."

Adenekan Muraino Nurudeen Olatunji said:

"Congratulations to you and your accomplishments, keep it up, you deserve all the gestures that you've got if our public schools teacher have similar activities with their students, our public schools won't be where found our educators today."

Adebola Adepoju said:

"Awesome!! Congratulations!!Keep up the good work ma more grace."

Junaid Yunus said:

"Congratulations! This is not a surprising moment in your life. It is a well deserved recognition. I am happy for you and your accomplishments."

Another teacher gets car reward

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, went on Facebook to reveal that a female teacher, Abiala Grace Aduke, got very emotional after she received a car gift from the Osun state government.

He stated that the car was presented to her during the state's inter-religious prayer to welcome the year 2021.

Photos shared on the platform showed the woman emotional with her mouth wide open as a man opened the door of her new car.

Source: Legit.ng