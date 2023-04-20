The family of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State have been placed in anxiety mode following the ongoing N3bn fraud case against his nephew, Ali Bello.

His nephew is facing an 18-count charge alongside two other accomplices on the verge of getting heavy prison sentences if found guilty.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ruled that the trial will resume on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30 and 31

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the Federal High Court in Abuja will decide the fate of Ali Bello, a nephew to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, in his alleged N3 billion fraud trial in the coming weeks.

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 20, the accused will return to court on May 30 and 31.

The Federal High Court in Abuja will return to court on May 30 and 31 to decide the fate of Ali Bello.

The statement revealed that Ali Bello and two other suspect accomplices are facing an 18-count charge bordering on money laundering and misappropriation.

According to the commission, the two co-defendants are Abba Adauda, Yakubu Adabenege, and Iyada Sadat. Another defendant, Rashida Bello, is at large.

EFCC said the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), said a witness identified as Mr Nicholas Oyemomoni was docked to give his testimony about the case.

It was gathered that Oyemomoni did not finish his cross-examination with the prosecuting counsel.

The EFCC said the cross-examination of the witness was cut shut when the counsel to the accused, Abubakar Aliyu (SAN), objected to documents that the EFCC sought to tender in evidence through him.

Mr Aliyu prayed the court to allow him to object to his last written address while admitting the documents provisionally.

The prosecuting counsel objected because the documents could not be provisionally admitted.

The judge, after that, adjourned the matter until May 30 and 31, 2023, for the continuation of trial.

It would also be recalled that the court admitted Bello and three others to bail on February 20, 2023, for N500 million.

Ex-Vice Chancellor, Bursar of ABU Zaria Docked for Alleged N1bn Fraud

In another development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally arraigned the embattled former vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was arraigned alongside his accomplice, the former bursar, for the alleged diversion of N1 billion.

It was gathered that the duo pleaded not guilty at the dock and were both granted bail for N5 million each, among other conditions.

