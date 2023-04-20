This year, Eid-el-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on Friday, April 21st, 2023, or on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023

However, the exact date is subject to the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, 1444, the 10th month of the Islamic Calendar

Meanwhile, Eid-el-Fitr is Allah's reward for believers who fasted during the holy month of Ramadan

Muslims worldwide are getting ready to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 2023, as the month-long fasting of Ramadan draws to a close.

The date of the Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on Saturday, April 22nd.

Eid is a significant Islamic festival.

Source: Facebook

Lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long, so Muslims typically have to wait until the night before Eid to confirm its date.

For countries that started Ramadan on March 24, local moon sighters will scan the horizon after sunset on Friday, April 21, to search for the crescent moon.

If the new moon is visible (called Chaand Raat), then Eid will be celebrated the following day. Otherwise, Muslims will fast for one more day to complete the 30-day month.

Muslims are on the lookout for the moon as it might be out, either on Friday, April 21st or Saturday, April 22nd this year.

But this will depend on the number of fast that was observed according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

So, if this year's month of Ramadan ends in 30 days, it means Saturday, April 22nd of Ramadan is Salah, BBC Pidgin reported.

When is Eid-el-Fitr public holiday in Nigeria?

Meanwhile, the federal government has declared Friday, April 21st, and Monday, April 24, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This is contained in a statement by the permanent secretary, the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday, April 19, in Abuja.

The minister on behalf of the federal government congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, urging them to imbibe the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, self-denial and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Eid-el-Fitr is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Facebook

What is Eid-el-Fitr?

Eid al Fitr also known as, the 'festival of breaking the fast' is a joyous occasion that marks the end of Ramadan, the one month of fasting for Muslims, who abstains from food and drink between dawn and sunset.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and Eid al Fitr is significant in celebrating the end of the long month of fasting, prayer, self-reflection, and charity.

It is a time for families and friends to come together and rejoice with food and drink, gift each other presents and dress up in new clothes.

In choosing an Eid dress, one wants to pick the best and the most comfortable attire. You can choose a traditional look or casual wear as per your preference.

Source: Facebook

What are the main themes of Eid?

The traditions of Eid al Fitr vary depending on the region as Muslims often come from many different countries, especially when it has to do with food, but sometimes the traditions and celebrations are the same all over the world.

Eid is centered around celebrating the end of a month of fasting and spending time with family, friends and people within the community.

Giving thanks to God is important, which is why in the morning of Eid, Muslims offer special congregational Eid prayer.

For the last days of Ramadan, the head of each family would obligated to pay one charitable tax, which is known as Fitra or Zakat Al Fitr, to help those who do not have, to be able to celebrate the occasion.

Even when celebrating, Muslims must be mindful of families within the wider community that are struggling, so no one is left out on the big day.

Some Muslims often wear their best dress on Eid morning, most times it is brand-new clothes and many will decorate their houses for the occasion.

Muslims would greet one another on Eid day by saying 'Eid Mubarak' which simply means 'blessed Eid' and also exchange hugs.

This is to create a feeling of goodwill and unity. People also go to visit relatives throughout the day, and they enjoy food at every stop.

Muslims all over the world celebrate this event with much fervor and each country's celebrations vary as there is an influence of their traditions.

Source: Facebook

What food do people eat during Eid al-Fitr?

Eid is all about feasting since it comes after a long month of fasting (Muslims are not permitted to fast on this day).

While there is no specific menu regarding what is to be eaten or served on the table, the dishes that Muslims often prepare is always delicious and rich.

All around the world, the rich nature of the food varies depending on the culture, environment and pocket of the family that is celebrating Eid.

