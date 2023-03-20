FCT, Abuja - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslims nationwide to look out for this year’s Ramadan after sunset on Wednesday, March 22.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Sultan issued this directive through his office as the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The Sultan said if the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, 24th March, 2023 shall automatically become the first day of Ramadan. Photo: NSCIA

The statement issued in Abuja, on Monday, March 20 reads:

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset on Wednesday, 29th Sha’aban, 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to 22nd March, 2022.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence shall declare Thursday, 23rd March, 2023 as the first day of Ramadan 1444 A.H."

As contained in the statement, the Sultan noted that if the moon is not sighted as earlier stipulated, Muslims should look out for the moon on Friday, March 24.

He said:

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, 24th March, 2023 shall automatically become the first day of Ramadan."

Meanwhile, Muslim and traditional leaders across the country have been urged to reach out to the members of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC) for any credible sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 1444 AH, The Nation reported.

Muslims were also urged to be prayerful for peace, stability, unity and progress in Nigeria.

The statement further reads:

“Furthermore, council urges Muslim politicians to display the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity both of which represent some of the core lessons of Ramadan.

“Let those who emerged victorious in the just concluded elections remember that it is the Almighty Allah Who grants power to whom He wishes."

