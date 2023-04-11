Guaranty Trust Bank has apologized to its customers for the difficulties encountered while attempting to access its online channels

The bank expressed commitment to ensuring uninterrupted services to its customers

The bank thanked customers for their understanding and loyalty while assuring them of optimal uptime of all services

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has sent a note of apology to its customers over the network failure that disrupted operations on its online channels on Sunday, Easter Day

The bank assured that it remains committed to ensuring unhindered services to customers.

Guaranty Trust Bank is one of tier one banks in Nigeria Photo credit: @gtb

Source: Facebook

The bank sent a letter of apology to its customers on April 10th, addressing the issue seen by Legit.ng.

The letter reads:

“We would like to sincerely apologize to you for every inconvenience you experienced earlier today, as a result of the unavailability of our online banking channels.

“We understand that you rely on the availability of our services to carry out important financial transactions, and we remain committed to providing uninterrupted services to you, our esteemed customer, at all times.

GTB's apology came as many of its customers took to social media to express their disappointment.

A Twitter user, @loalad, on Sunday wrote:

“It’s looking like GTBank doesn’t care about banking anymore. I’m really considering moving my money to a different bank because of the service."

Another user, @_rose also said:

“GTbank service has become difficult.”

However, in response GTB stressed that it is committed to providing top-notch banking services to its customers.

The apology letter continues:

“Kindly accept our apologies for every inconvenience. We will continue to strive to ensure optimal uptime of all our services.

“We thank you very much for your understanding, for bearing with us during the disruption, and thank you for choosing to bank with us.”

