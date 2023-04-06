The CBN may have slightly adjusted the official exchange rate of the naira against the United States dollar

The naira has been trading at an all-time low against the dollar above N463/$ since the start of Q2 2023

Naira depreciate against the US dollar across all foreign exchange markets on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

From all indications, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may have devalued the naira official exchange rate against the United States dollar.

Legit.ng observed that the Nigerian currency, the naira has been trading at an all-time low against the dollar above N463/$ since the start of the second quarter of 2023 (April 1, 2023).

This is completely different from the exchange rate of N461 to a dollar band recorded in recent months.

CBN governor is expected to leave after President Buhari's administration

Source: Getty Images

Although no official statement has been released to confirm this. This move, if true, is expected amidst mounting pressures from international lenders like World Bank, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Nigeria to unify its exchange rate.

Different type of exchange rates in Nigeria

Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate which includes:

Interbank Exchange Rate: This is an official exchange rate at which banks trade with each other.

Investors and Exporters (I&E) Window: This rate is used by the CBN to facilitate foreign exchange trading between investors and exporters. It allows for more flexibility in the exchange rate and is often used as an alternative to the official exchange rate.

Parallel Market Exchange Rate: Also known as the black market rate, this is the rate used in unofficial currency trading. It is often much higher than the official exchange rate and can fluctuate rapidly based on supply and demand.

Another market emerging is the Peer-Peer market, seen as the online version of the parallel market with even higher rates.

Naira to dollar exchange rate across all markets on Wednesday, April 5

FMDQ data shows that Naira closed at N463.75/$1 at the investors and exporters window, a 0.1% depreciation from the previous day's rate of N463.30/$1.

While CBN revealed that the naira closed at N460.86 against the dollar at the interbank market

In the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) segment, the naira depreciated by N2 to settle at N752/$1 compared to the previous day's rate of N750/$1.

The parallel market saw the naira lose N1 against the dollar, trading at N739/$1, compared to the previous day's rate of N738/$1.

Naira falls as expert predicts N1000 to one dollar exchange rate

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng disclosed that experts have predicted the value of the exchange rate in 2023.

The experts believe that Nigerian currency will not be able to withstand the pressure for foreign currency due to low liquidity.

If the predictions from renowned economists are correct, it continues the trend of the Naira movement experienced in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng