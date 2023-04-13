Niger, Mashegu - An emerging report has confirmed the tragic demise of Mallam Namaru, the registrar of the Sharia Court in the Mashegu local government area of Niger state.

Reports revealed that Mallam Namaru died in a dungeon where he was held captive by suspected bandits who had abducted him two weeks prior.

As reported by Daily Trust, it was confirmed that he was abducted alongside others on Friday, March 24, during a successful raid by the suspected bandits.

Residents who gave an account of his demise confirmed that he was killed by a gunshot fired by the suspected bandits.

Abdullahi Abubakar, a community resident, revealed that Mallam Namaru was killed due to the continued pressure from security operatives to rescue him from the bandits' den.

He disclosed that some of the vigilantes in the community were also killed in the process.

The witness said concerned individuals and other community members had commenced efforts to help recover the remains of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Similarly, an attack was recorded in Kasuwan-Garba, a community under the same local government as the previous attack.

It was gathered that an unaccounted number of persons were said to have been abducted in what seems like a twin bandit invasion in one day.

Suleiman Mohammed, a witness, said:

“The situation in our area is very scary. We live in fear every day because each time they strike, they must kidnap people.”

