The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) says it did not approve the construction of a clubhouse in the sum of N480 million

According to the organisation, the claim is sensational and aimed at damaging the reputation of its management

The company says it is a law-abiding organisation with high regard for strict compliance with due process

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The claim that the sum of N480 million was approved for the construction of a clubhouse by the management the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has been dismissed.

The organization described the claim as sensational and aimed at damaging the reputation of its management.

This position is contained in a statement signed by the company’s Media Adviser, Adesanya Adejokun and made available to Legit.ng in Abuja on Thursday, April 6.

NDPHC says it did not approve construction of N480 million clubhouse. Photo credit: NDPHC

Source: UGC

Also, it dismissed claims of last minute N6 billion contract awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement noted that the company is a law-abiding organisation with high regard for strict compliance with due process.

The statement read in part:

“For your information NDPHC is a law-abiding organisation with high regard for strict compliance with due process. Our Tenders Board only approves procurement of goods and services that have undergone all stipulated processes and statutory requirements of the Procurement Act of 2007."

Continuing, the statement added:

“It is worth noting that NDPHC is not an adhoc organization, as stated in your publication. NDPHC is a limited liability company with a perpetual succession. It is owned by the three tiers of government, with tenured management and a board. What could then lead to such haste in awarding the contracts as suggested in your report?

“At the Tender’s Board meeting held on February 23, 2023, on the agenda was a backlog of pending transactions requiring urgent and immediate attention particularly spare parts and maintenance of the power plants that generate and supply electricity to the national grid."

Going further, it demanded a full retraction from The Cable.:

“We request that the retraction includes a formal apology and correction of the inaccurate information contained in the original article. We would also like to request that you remove any links or references to the original article from any other platforms, including social media.”

Despite an Unreliable Power Supply, Nigeria Exports Electricity to Benin, Niger

Legit.ng reported months ago that despite the epileptic power supply in Nigeria, the country sells about 6% of electricity generated to its neighbours, Benin Republic and Niger.

Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, managing director of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), he assured that selling electricity when the country doesn't have enough is strategic.

While addressing the house of representatives committee on finance and explaining why Nigeria sells electricity to other nations when it does not have enough for its citizens, Ewelukwa said the transactions are more driven by specific generation companies like the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Source: Legit.ng