Federal government of Nigeria has secured a loan of over N386 billion ($800 million) from the World Bank

The government has made a promise to distribute the entire loan amount to 50 million Nigerians starting from June

This move is ahead of plans to remove fuel subsidy which will see cost of transportation, goods rise

The Nigerian Federal Government has obtained a loan of more than N386 billion ($800 million) from the World Bank.

The loan will be used to provide post-petroleum subsidy palliatives to over 50 million Nigerians, starting in June.

The aim is to mitigate the potential increase in transportation and goods costs that could arise from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Nigeria get more loans from World Bank Photo credit: @presidency

Source: Depositphotos

Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning made the announcement on Wednesday, 5 April after a Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The loan will be disbursed in cash transfers and other non-cash palliatives such as a mass transit system for workers’ daily commute.

The government is also in negotiations to raise more resources for additional palliative.

How the money will be distributed

Ahmed clarified that the initial phase of the palliatives, which amounts to $800 million, will be distributed as cash transfers to 10 million households, Punch reports.

Her words:

“The Petroleum Industry Act stipulates that after 18 months, all petroleum products must be deregulated, which brings us to June 2023. We included a provision in the 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Appropriation Act to help us eliminate fuel subsidy by June 2023."

"We're making progress, engaging with various stakeholders, and have secured funding from the World Bank as the first installment of relief measures. This will allow us to provide cash transfers to the most vulnerable people in our society, who have been identified and registered in a national social register."

"The register currently has 10 million households listed, which equates to around 50 million Nigerians."

When asked how much funding the FG received from the World Bank, the minister said:

“$800m for the scale-up of the National Social Investment Programme at the World Bank. And it’s been secured, it’s ready for disbursement”.

However, she noted that the FG must raise more resources to enable it to do more than cash transfers.

"Discussions are ongoing to implement non-monetary measures, including a mass transit system, to aid workers in their daily commute."

Additionally, Ahmed stated that there are several proposals in the works, some of which can be implemented immediately, while others may require more time for medium-term implementation.

