The APC State Assembly Forum has condemned the suspension of Lauretta Onochie of the Niger Delta Development Commission

According to the group, the unsubstantiated claims of the sponsors of the said suspension is illegal, null and void

The forum comprises of all elected and serving state assembly members under the APC platform in all the states of Nigerian federation

A group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the aegis of APC State Assembly Forum (ASAF) has condemned the purported suspension of the Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Lauretta Onochie, even as it passed a vote of confidence on her.

The APC group while describing the said suspension as illegal, null and void, condemned actions leading to the suspension and the unsubstantiated claims of the sponsors.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 5 in Abuja, signed by its director-general, Amb. Fubara Dagogo, the group said beyond the fact that the process does not satisfy the constitutional procedure required to suspend a duly registered member of the party, the reasons adduced for such action is yet to be proven with verifiable evidence; and therefore smacks of witch-hunt, malice and very bad politics.

The forum which comprises of all elected and serving state assembly members under the APC platform in all the states of Nigerian federation, has its core objective is to provide a common platform for all APC lawmakers at the state assembly level that enables them pool resources together towards the promotion of the progressive ideology of APC, for the purpose of bringing visible good governance to every nook and cranny of the nation.

The group said:

"We have noted with utmost dismay a recent development within our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC) wherein the Delta State Chapter of the party is said to have issued a purported suspension notice on one of the respected and foremost amazons of the party in the person of Madam Lauretta Onochie; serving Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for some baseless and unfounded reasons bordering on anti-party activities in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

"We have taken time to review the actions leading to the illegal suspension and the unsubstantiated claims of the sponsors and wish to state that the unfortunate act cannot stand, is illegal, null and void.

"This is because the 2023 presidential elections recorded strange peculiarities across the states, and the loss of ones polling unit (a fate that befell countless party leaders and followers alike) cannot be a valid ground to level anti-party allegations against any party member.

