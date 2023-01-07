The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Saturday, January 7, confessed that Jesus Christ is the son of God and the Lord of lords

Oba Ogunwusi admitted this when members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) organised a New Year prayer session in Ile-Ife, Osun state

The paramount traditional ruler added that anyone who says God does not exist is nothing but a fool

Ile-Ife, Osun - The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has acknowledged and confessed that Jesus Christ is the Lord of lords.

Oba Ogunwusi who on Saturday, January 7, disclosed that Christ turned his shame into celebration, noted that he has a lot of reasons to be grateful to God, Daily Trust reports.

Leading a praise and worship session during the New Year Prayers organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ile-Ife, the high-ranking monarch noted that he has a lot of personal testimonies to agree with the Bible that only fools say there is no God.

He said:

“When I look back, I observe that my life is full of God’s wonders and miracles despite all challenges faced, but today, the Lord gave me victory over them all.

“I sat down here last year with a lot of tribulations and storms of life which I cannot explain, but to God be the Glory that my shame has turned to celebration.

“I observed where I started, hitherto, the Lord has helped me. It is clearly stated to me that the Lord is Alive. A fool is anyone that says there’s no God."

He, therefore, charged Christians to believe strongly in Jesus Christ, adding that “Truly, He is the son of God and He is the one that lives with him on the throne.”

