Osinbajo Challenges Security Agencies on Nigeria’s Defence Strategy

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has challenged Course 30 participants of the National Defence College (NDC) to be relentlessly innovative in developing national security and defence strategy to address security challenges.

Mr Osinbajo made the call at the college’s 30th Year Anniversary and Course 30 Graduation Dinner and Award on Tuesday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Adeyemi Dipeolu.

He urged the military and other security agencies to recognise the regional, continental and international ramifications of the threats facing nations in developing security and defence strategies.

“You must embrace smart ways of managing society in a pervasively digital universe as contemporary technologies have introduced new levels of complexity to an already challenging security environment.

“Technological revolution in the present era also avails you of a broad range of tools with which you can protect our vital interests and safeguard our people.

“You must be relentlessly innovative in exploiting these options.

“Overall you must be sensitive to the needs and demands of the people who are the primary reference of national security as the spear and shield of our nation,’’ he said.

Mr Osinbajo observed that the world had moved from the erstwhile exclusive approach to security management wherein the military and security agencies were thought to be the exclusive custodians of security.

He said the whole of society approach to security management had become the primary governing principle of national security governance, noting that the approach was the theme for Course 30.

The vice president also urged international participants to be proud alumni of the college and maintain the bonds they had made and continue to support Nigeria’s efforts at maintaining peace and security.

“I have no doubt that you have come to fully appreciate this activity and security management in furtherance of the whole of society doctrine.

“It is clear that you must also embrace the role that women play in contemporary security management and give meaning to it in your future engagements.

“In this regard, I am glad that this institution has consistently given female participants equal opportunity to participate in this highly rewarding strategic leadership training.

