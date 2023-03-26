Observer groups insist Kano governorship election should be cancelled

The Coalition of INEC Accredited Domestic Election Observer Groups and Center for Gender and Youth Civic Education and Rights in Africa has insisted that the 2023 governorship election in Kano state should be cancelled.

Th coalition made this known in statement made available to Legit.ng.

Going further, the group insisted that the declaration of Abba Gida Gida as the Governor-Elect by the INEC was hasty and ill-advised.

Observer groups insist that Kano governorship should be cancelled. Photo credit: Abba Gida

Source: Facebook

The statement read in part:

Our call for the review of the Kano governorship polls is cast in iron and well informed, unlike the duplicitous, Janus face position of some so called credible civil society organizations who nuance and make different antagonistic statements in the morning and evening respectively.

INEC must come out clear, clean and plain or risk spoiling the broth of the existing political dispensation.

The Coalition of INEC Accredited Domestic Election Observer Groups and Center for Gender and Youth Civic Education and Rights in Africa stand by our story like the Rock of Gibraltar that the gubernatorial exercise in Kano was characterized by multiple voting, over voting, violence, financial malfeasance, thuggery, vote capture, destruction of ballot boxes, blackmail, intimidation, visible well substantiated threats to life and property for which some people even paid with their lives.

Truth is constant and facts are sacred and we shall continue to insist on total fidelity to the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria, The Code of Conduct document for political parties and the 2022 Electoral Act.

In the light of the foregone, The Coalition of INEC Accredited Domestic Election Observer Groups and Center for Gender and Youth Civic Education and Rights in Africa insist that the declaration of Abba Gida Gida as the Governor-Elect by the INEC was hasty and ill-advised since you cannot build something on nothing. We concomitantly call for a review.

The long and short of it all is that the two hundred and seventy thousand (270,000) votes should be taken into account and a re-run election conducted to determine the constitutionally compliant Governor-Elect of Kano State in consonance with our Electoral Act and the wishes of the good

Source: Legit.ng