Despite the ongoing court case, the Nigerian government has announced that the national carrier, Nigeria Air, will begin operations before Muhammadu Buhari hands over power to the next president of Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika assured that the national carrier will fly before May 29, the day of handover to the next administration.

The minister of aviation has assured that the national carrier will fly before May 29.

Source: UGC

Speaking at the National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023, on Thursday, March 23, the minister explained that the Nigerian government is taking measures to overcome the challenges introduced by some of the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.

Describing the action by the airline operators as unfair, Sirika said President Buhari's administration had shown nothing but support for the local airlines.

According to the minister, the support shown to the local airlines by the present administration has surpassed whatever efforts were made by previous governments towards the development of the aviation industry.

Sirika also alleged that the local airlines have continued to serve as a stumbling block for the actualisation of the national carrier which will impact new jobs and better opportunities in the industry.

He said the aviation industry is the only one in the world where qualified pilots are without jobs.

The minister also noted that a group of about 50 pilots had come to him to complain about their unemployment status despite having the needed aviation industry certification.

He said Nigerian Air should be able to employ more pilots and create other job opportunities.

