The Nigerian government has disclosed plans to install facial recognition gadgets across major airports in the country

The technology would be used to ensure utmost security at Nigeria's airports and also easily detect impostors

Lagos and Abuja airports will experience the first phase of the project, then others will follow suit

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Federal Government has announced plans to install facial recognition technology at major airports across Nigeria.

According to Punch, Clem Agba, the minister of state for Finance, Budget and National Planning in Abuja, disclosed this on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Facial recognition technology; Nigerian airports Photo credit - Ars Technica, Hotels.ng, Nairametrics

Source: UGC

Agba, who played host to the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, and a team from NEC Corporation, an information technology company, said that the technology would ensure utmost security at Nigeria's airports and also easily detect impostors.

The minister of state also noted that the device would be acquired through the cooperation of the Nigerian and Japanese governments via grant agreements, adding that the technology has proven very effective in securing airports worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerian airports that would first adopt the technology

In a signed statement, Agba revealed that the technology would first be deployed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

After the pilot phase in Lagos and Abuja airports, the Federal Government would extend the project to Enugu, Port Harcourt and Kano airports.

As part of the process for the installation of the gadgets, the minister of state, along with the Japanese ambassador, would go on a tour of the airports to assess facilities ahead of installation.

Agba noted that the project, conceived out of a need to contain security concerns in the nation's airports, started with a series of meetings in Tokyo in January 2023.

He said the initiative would strengthen security and encourage investment opportunities in Nigeria.

Lagos Secures Approval From FG For Second International Airport at Lekki

The Lagos state government has received approval from the Nigerian government for an additional international airport.

According to a Legit.ng report, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officially got the approval for the airport at the ongoing Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit.

Hadi Sirika, the Aviation Minister, handed over the approval to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos Economic Summit.

The new Lekki International Airport, a development project east of Lagos, would be both a passenger and cargo airport. The master plan for the airport has since been completed, and a 3,500-hectare site for the airport has been secured.

It is designed to handle about five million passengers annually with room for expansion.

Sirika stated that Lagos has the resources and money to have another airport to help decongest the existing Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Source: Legit.ng