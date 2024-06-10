Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, is currently hosting a meeting with his south-west counterparts

In a statement on Monday, June 10, Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Gboyega Akosile, mentioned that the meeting addresses issues impacting the southwest zone and Nigeria

Akosile noted that the South-West Governors Forum, which includes all six governors from the geo-political zone, began their closed-door meeting around noon

Governors present included Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

Southwest governors converge in Lagos Photo credit: @followlasg

Source: Twitter

He said:

“The South-West Governors Forum is the umbrella body for all the six governors in the geo-political zone.

“The closed-door meeting, which started around noon, is currently going on at Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Office in Lagos House, Ikeja.

“The meeting, being hosted by Governor Sanwo-Olu, is attended by all the six governors from the zone.”

Nigerians react

Here are photos taken before the meeting commenced.

However, this move has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

@de_generalnoni said:

" love the part they are speaking Yoruba to welcome each other!

Tag those ediots that said Lagos will not be with SW!

Awon asiere gbogbo!"

@gospelsongsng said:

"Great! We need the unification of all regions.

Praying this brings about more growth and development of the South West."

@Ayo120212 said:

"Southwest Development Commission is coming to stay.. We will develop the whole of Yoruba land and make others jealous."

@ajifowowet said:

"I really loved the way they're speaking Yoruba to each other may God continue to bless them all and we'll never forget them for good."

Source: Legit.ng