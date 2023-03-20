A candidate for the 2023 Imo House of Assembly elections, Ugochukwu Amuchie has alleged moves to circumvent his victory in the ongoing polls.

A statement by the Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie Campaign Organization on behalf of the candidate alleged that results emanating from Aboh Mbaise constituency elections in Imo state have been hijacked with the help of some security personnel.

Signed by Anayo Aham, the director-general of the Next Door Campaign for the organisation, said that the election at Aboh Mbaise State constituency was conducted peacefully in the twelve Wards (12) and Princewill Amuchie of the PDP won peacefully.

Aham added that about 80 per cent of the results have been uploaded in the IREV but their moves by some scrupulous elements to thwart the collation process.

Read Aham's full statement below

"It is over 15 hours since a battalion of weird, fierce and daredevil security men, with armored tanks and a barrack of Police officers with Armored Personnel Carriers (APC), acting on the instruction of Hon. Chinasa Nwaneri (SA to the Imo State Governor on Domestic Matters) and SP Shaba, (Chief Security Officer to the Governor) stormed INEC Office at Aboh Mbaise by 2:00am on (March 19, 2023) and hijacked the results of the undeclared 25 Polling Units of the 12 Electoral Wards of the Local Government, in a Gestapo manner and shot severally into the air.

"It is noteworthy to inform President Muhammad Buhari, the President of Nigeria Commander of the Armed Forces, Major General Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman and indeed all Nigerians that the reason why Chinasa Nwaneri and SP Shaba militarized Aboh Mbaise election was to rob the people of Aboh Mbaise the mandate which they freely gave to Princewill Amuchie.

"However, we make bold to say that such daylight robbery will not stand; not now, not in the future.

"The election at Aboh Mbaise State Constituency was conducted peacefully in the twelve Wards (12) and Princewill Amuchie of the PDP won peacefully. About eighty per cent (80%) of the results have been uploaded in the IREV. In line with the Electoral Act 2022, as amended, the uploaded results tallies the number of accredited voters as captured by the BVAS. Again, the results were concluded and written at the Polling Units in conformity with the Form EC 8 Series protocol.

"Afterwards, we proceeded to the INEC office in Aboh Mbaise which INEC has chosen as the Collation Center for all the Local Government.

"Hon. Eddie Obinna of the APC made attempts to manipulate the Collation process, but our party agents vehemently resisted it.

"When they were not having their way, Hon. Eddie Obinna’s media aide reached out to Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri, (the SA to the Governor on Domestic Affairs) who promptly instructed the Chief Security Officer to the Governor popularly known as Shaba, a Superintendent of Police, to head to Aboh Mbaise.

"SP. Shaba arrived INEC office Aboh Mbaise with about 15 Hilux Vans and 3 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to the Aboh Mbaise Collation Centre and hijacked the electoral materials.

"They arrived in a Commando and Gestapo manner, started shooting in the air to scare people away. Some people ran for their dear lives, when they saw that my Party Agent Hon. Mike Iheanetu was not scared by their incessant and senseless shooting, SP. Shaba personally ordered one of the boys to molest and arrest Hon. Mike Iheanetu like a common criminal and bundled him out of the venue. Having arrested him they immediately carted away with all the materials being used by INEC staff for collation to an unknown destination. Regrettably, this show of shame and unprovoked display of military force is to declare Eddie Obinna as winner, eventually.

"Pertinently, it should be noted that by the time SP. Shaba and his men came to the INEC office, out of 12 Wards in Aboh Mbaise the results of Five Wards (5) had been declared remaining about Seven (7); and Mr. Amuchie was leading CLEARLY.

"Also out of the Two Hundred and Eight Polling Units (208), where elections were conducted, results of One Hundred and Eighty Three Polling Units (183) had been uploaded in the IREV and viewed by the general public.

"Curiously, some of the polling Unit results that were manufactured by SP Shaba and his cronies do not conform to what had already been uploaded in the IREV.

"It is on good record that the remaining Twenty Five (25) Polling Units where the results have not been uploaded were taken away and written elsewhere.

"Shamelessly, it is this fabricated result that INEC has gone on to announce. Let it be known that what the Commission has not right to select someone that Ndi Aboh do not want to represent them at the State House of Assembly.

"Aboh Mbaise people are revered and venerated for their respect to the will of the people. It is a total disrespect to us and to what we represent that our collective DECISION WOULD be thus violated and desecrated.

"From all the results sheets available to us, Princewill won his closest rival Hon. Eddie Obinna in Eleven Wards (11) out of the Twelve Wards (12) that make up Aboh Mbaise.

"Therefore, the declaration of Eddie Obinna as the winner of the election is designed to stir crisis in Aboh Mbaise, but, we shall resist such prodding, whilst pursuing every legal and peaceful means to reclaim our mandate.

"We urge our people to remain calm and meditative as we go through this phase.

"Thank you.

"Barr. Anayo Aham,

"DG – Next Door Campaign"

