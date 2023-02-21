Labour Party's Peter Obi has gotten the support of another popular clergy a few days before the presidential election

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, also known as 'Indabosky', says Obi will emerge as the next president of Nigeria

Odumeje, however, called on the electoral commission to ensure that the forthcoming exercise is free and fair

Onitsha - Popular prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, also known as 'Indabosky', has tipped the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, as the next president of Nigeria.

Odumeje predicted while speaking to journalists after a church service at his Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra state.

Peter Obi's campaign has been mostly youth-centered in the days leading up to the election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that Odumeje's prophecy came less than seven days before the presidential election in Nigeria.

Odumeje, a musician, said that God opened his eyes to see what would happen on election day and how Nigerians from all walks of life were making merry because of "a new dawn in the country."

His words:

"Peter Obi will succeed Buhari. That is what God revealed to me. Nigerians will be happy because of it. That is what the spirit has told me.

"Peter Obi will wipe tears from eyes of Nigerians, and everything will be alright; because, they will forget their past worries. They will be quick to forget about bad leadership; because, Obi will bring good governance."

The cleric warned INEC and politicians not to thwart people's aspirations as concerns the presidential election; saying that if such happened, "everybody will go his own way."

On the activities of Nigerian youths, who destroy banks because of cash crunch and hardship, Odumeje asked them to sheath their swords and be consoled, because, according to him, very soon, the problem would be over.

He, however, blamed the current problem on bad governance and asked Nigerian voters to "harken to the voice of the Lord on February 25."

Ortom endorses Peter Obi as PDP G-5 governors split few days before election

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the G-5 governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had endorsed different presidential candidates after failing to collectively agree on who to support.

Out of the five governors, only Benue state chief executive, Samuel Ortom, endorsed Obi.

The other four governors were split by half into supporting Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress or PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

I'm ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi, says Ortom

In a related development, Governor Ortom has said he is prepared to sacrifice his senatorial ambition if it ensures the victory of Obi.

Ortom, a member of the PDP, is contesting the election in the Benue North-West senatorial district.

The Benue governor reiterated his support for Obi while addressing members of the Igbo community in the state on Monday, February 20.

