Amid the controversies surrounding the coexistence of the old and new naira notes despite the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the old notes, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has been issued a 24-hour deadline to comply with the ruling of the apex court.

Similarly, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was also issued the same deadline to comply as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The duo of Abubakar Malami and Godwin Emefiele may face a contempt trial over their refusal to obey the Supreme Court ruling on old naira notes. Photo: Ministry of Justice and CBN

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Punch newspaper, this deadline was rolled out by the state governors who filed the suit against the federal government.

These governors include Governor Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Governor Yahaya Bello (Kogi state) and Governor Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

Legit.ng gathered that the trio has resorted to filing a suit of contempt against Malami and Emefiele if they fail to comply by Tuesday, March 14, to officially allow the use of the old N1,000, N500 and N200 as well as ensure the circulation of the denomination.

Reports also confirmed that the federal government had been issued the original copy of the Supreme Court order as part of steps to ensure compliance with the apex court ruling over the matter.

Giving further details of this development, a senior advocate, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, said:

“The Attorney-General of the Federation has been served now and we will take it up from there; if there is no compliance now, we will commence committal proceedings against the attorney-general and the CBN governor.”

But giving an update on the move to enforce compliance with the order of the apex court on Sunday, the Zamfara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Junaidu Aminu, revealed that since the Federal Government had refused to implement the judgment, the plaintiffs in the suit would approach the court again to ensure compliance with the court’s order.

Source: Legit.ng