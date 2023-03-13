Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo has called on residents to use old naira notes for business transactions

Soludo also asked residents to report commercial banks refusing to accept the old naira notes for deposit

He added that he had received confirmation from CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele on the new directive to accept old notes

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria has directed that banks dispense and accept old naira notes.

He stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, March 13 2023, while urging state residents to transact with old naira notes and report any banks that refuse to accept them.

Soludo tells banks to report banks reject old notes Photo credit: @anambragovt

Source: UGC

Punch reports that Soludo also said that the Central Bank also confirmed that there is no deposit, or withdrawal limit for an individual or company.

Soludo, a former CBN governor, further disclosed that the directive was given at a Bankers' Committee meeting held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, and was personally confirmed by Emefiele during a phone conversation with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His Facebook post reads:

“Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive the same as deposits from customers. Tellers at commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.

“The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March 2023. The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night.

“Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes.

“Residents should report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes. The Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.”

"Zenith *966*60#": Banks release codes for cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that commercial banks in Nigeria have introduced cardless ATM cash withdrawal.

To collect cash from an ATM without using a card, customers must generate a code on their mobile phones or through their mobile banking app

The latest innovation in banking technology preaches convenience and comes at a time Nigerians are battling with cash scarcity

Source: Legit.ng