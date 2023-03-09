After not less than 30 days in captivity, Gertrude Njar, the Cross River commissioner for women's affairs, has been rescued

Njar, according to the spokesperson of the 13 Brigade in Calabar, Dorcas Aluko, was rescued during an operation by troops

Aluko on Thursday, March 9, disclosed that the rescued commissioner is now being attended to in an undisclosed hospital

Calabar, Cross River - The Nigerian Army has rescued Gertrude Njar, the commissioner for women's affairs in Cross River, who was abducted in Calabar on Wednesday, February 1.

According to Dorcas Aluko, Army spokesperson of the 13 Brigade in Calabar, the commissioner was rescued after the military carried out a successful ambush on the kidnappers, TheCable reports.

Njar is receiving treatment in a hospital (Photo: @nnjar)

Source: Twitter

Aluko said:

“Acting on actionable intelligence on victim’s whereabouts, troops laid a tacit ambush for the kidnappers around Peter Effiong Creek, Messembe, Jebs.

“The gallant troops tactically sprung an ambush to take the kidnappers by surprise while in search of the victim.

“In the ensuing melee, the criminals abandoned the victim and fled into the creeks.”

The spokesperson who disclosed that the commissioner is receiving medical attention added that the troops were on the trail of the fleeing criminals and urged the public to continue providing useful information on criminal activities.

How Njar was kidnapped

The commissioner for Women Affairs in Cross River, Gertrude Njar had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Wednesday in Calabar.

An eyewitness, Samuel Okon said that she was forcefully taken out of her official car by masked young men.

According to Mr Okon, they took the commissioner away in their car and abandoned her own car in Calabar South.

Kalita Aruku, Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on Information, confirmed her kidnap.

Aruku said:

“Yes, security sources have informed us that the Commissioner for Women Affairs has been kidnapped.

“As we speak, security operatives have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with a view to arrest them and rescue the victim unharmed."

