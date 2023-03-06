Prof. Soludo has dismissed the allegations that he had been contracted to eliminate the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

He said, as the governor, he remains the father of Anambra by his position and will not plot or collude to harm any lawful citizen of the state including Obi

He called on the Inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately commence an investigation on the alleged report with a view to fishing out the perpetrators

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has said that politics cannot stop his brotherly relationship with the former governor of the state, and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Speaking through his chief press secretary, Chris Aburime, on Monday, in Awka, while reacting to a viral message in the social media which alleged that Soludo had been contracted to eliminate Obi for a fee, the governor said that he is the father of Anambra state, by reason of his position, and would not plot or collude to harm any lawful citizen of the state, including Mr Peter Obi, a former governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Governor Soludo says he is not planning to kill Peter Obi. Photo credit: Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that a message titled, "Hold Soludo Responsible If Anything Happens To Peter Obi" went viral on the social media, stirring different reactions.

The message had it that a helicopter entered Awka by 1:30am on Sunday, March 5, and took Soludo to a secret meeting at Government House, Owerri. It further said that the agenda of the meeting was Peter Obi, and how to stop him physically, politically and otherwise.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It went further to claim that the Anambra governor was given five million Dollars in 100 dollar bills for the hatchet job, and that Soludo promised to eliminate Peter Obi.

But, while reacting to the allegation in a press statement dated Monday, March 6, Aburime dismissed the piece as "infantile, nauseating, mischievous, unnecessarily inflammatory and figment of the imagination of the authors."

He said Soludo, in spite of political leaning, remained a brother and friend of Peter Obi, and would not think of hurting him or any other person for political reasons; adding that Soludo is a father, who has a good heart towards everybody, and expressed surprise that people could concoct such blackmail against him.

He said:

"I want to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in that write up. Governor Soludo did not go to Owerri, and he was not offered any money to harm anyone, not even his brother, Mr Peter Obi.

"Soludo wishes Obi well - he appreciates Anambra voters for supporting Peter and Labour Party massively. Of course, the governor predicted Obi's victory in Anambra, and remember, there was no form of violence or electoral malfeasance in Anambra on Saturday, February 25. That speaks a lot about the peaceful nature of Soludo."

Aburime said there was no benefits, either personal or generally for anybody who wished to create animosity between two national human capital assets and great sons of Anambra through mischief.

He said the development, protection of lives and property and sustainable progress of Anambra should be the bigger picture, which should occupy the minds of Ndi Anambra than the personal interest of those desirous of causing chaos in the state.

Aburime called on Anambra electorate to come out en masse on March 11, and vote for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the State House of Assembly for stability and progress in Anambra state, the way they supported Peter Obi and Labour Party on February 25.

Labour Party sends crucial message to candidates, Nigerian youths ahead of March 11 polls

Meanwhile, as Nigerian voters go back to the polls to elect governors and House of Assembly members in various states of the federation, the Labour Party has called on its candidates and supporters to get resounding victory for the party across board.

Valentine Ozigbo, special adviser to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, on Technology and Strategic Alliances, made the call on Sunday, March 5, when he hosted candidates of the party in Anambra state.

In the town hall meeting held in Awka, the state capital, Ozigbo reminded the candidates of the party's achievements in the February 25, 2023, federal elections, where the Labour Party secured two of the three senatorial seats in Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng