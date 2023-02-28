The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been arrested by the police.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Doguwa was arrested for his alleged role in the killing of several persons and burning of the secretariat of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) during the just concluded polls.

Police arrest Alhassan Doguwa at Kano Airport Photo credit: Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Source: Facebook

Source reveals more details

The police had confirmed that at least three persons were killed when the campaign secretariat of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Tudunwada was set ablaze.

Two persons burnt to death during the crisis that broke out during the collation of the results of the Doguwa/Tudunwada House of Representatives election, which Doguwa was eventually declared to have won.

A credible source in the police formation disclosed that Doguwa was picked up at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport while about to board a flight to Abuja.

The source said that the report from the police leadership in Tudunwada stated that Doguwa personally led the thugs that set ablaze the NNPP secretariat where at least two persons were burnt to death.

“He also used the pistol of his orderly and fired and several persons. So we have arrested him in connection to murder and arson.”

“He is currently cooling off in the state Criminal Investigation Department,” the source, who is very familiar with the investigation and asked not to be named, said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, is yet to react to this development.

