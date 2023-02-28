As the 2023 presidential election gradually comes to conclusion, some former governors have found their ways back into the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

The governors have now won seats in the 10th National Assembly and will be responsible for making laws for Nigerians.

Some ex-governors have won senatorial seats. Photo credit: Uzor Kalu/Godswill Akpabio

Here is a the list of the ex-governors

Adams Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has won the Edo North senatorial seat.

Announcing the result in Auchi which is the senatorial headquarters, the Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Benjamin Adesina, said Oshiomhole polled 107,110 votes to defeat Francis Alimikhena of the Peoples Democratic Party, the incumbent, who scored 55,344 votes.

The Edo-North senatorial district comprises six local governments namely, Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Etsako West, Owan East and Owan West.

Godswill Akpabio

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday declared Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election.

Declaring Akpabio as the winner of the contest for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, the returning officer for the senatorial district, Professor Anthony Udoh, said that the former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, satisfied all conditions to be declared the winner having polled 115,401 valid votes.

The candidate of the peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, finished a distant second with 69,838 votes.

Gbenga Daniels

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has won the senatorial election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State on Saturday.

Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State, secured 115,147 votes to defeat other candidates in the contest for the senatorial seat.

The official results were announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Christopher Onwuka, at the Ogun East Senatorial Collation Centre in Itoro Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

Daniel cleared all nine local government areas (LGA) in the senatorial district, including Ijebu North, Odogbolu, Remo North, Sagamu, Ijebu North-East, Ijebu Ode, Ijebu East, Ikenne and Ogun Waterside.

Governor Dankwambo

Former governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo has won the Gombe Central North Senatorial District, defeating the incumbent Alhaji Saidu Alkali of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gombe North consists of five Local Government areas, namely, Gombe,Kwami, Dukku, Funakaye and Nafada.

Prof. Umaru Gurama, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration Federal University of Kashere (FUK ) and Returning Officer of Gombe North announced the result on Monday in Malamsidi headquarters of Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe.

Orji Uzor Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Abia North Senatorial district election, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, has been declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the Nation’s Electoral umpire, the former Governor polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat his closet rival, Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party, who polled 25,540 votes, while Chief Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party got 15, 175 votes.

The returning officer for Abia-North, Mr Chinedu Nnamdi, declared Kalu, the winner having polled the highest number of valid votes cast.

