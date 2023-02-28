As the results of the various National Assembly elections across Nigeria continue to trickle in, some ex-legislators have re-emerged and are returning to the legislative houses.

While some won based on their popularity, others emerged due to the popularity of their political party or presidential candidate.

As former legislators, their presence is expected to enrich the debates in the 10th National Assembly, billed to resume in June 2023.

The list includes:

1. Ahmed Wadada Aliyu

Known as the Sarkin Yakin Keffi, Hon. Wadada is a two-term member of the House of Representatives (2003-2011) under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He won the Nasarawa West Senatorial District election under the Social Democratic Party to return to the National Assembly, although this time, as a senator.

2. Tony Nwoye

Nwoye is a former member of the House of Reps who was elected to represent Anambra East and West in 2015 under the PDP. In 2016, he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and later contested for governor under the platform but lost. He is returning to the National Assembly as a senator after winning the Anambra North Senatorial District election under Labour Party (LP).

3. Victor Umeh

Like Nwoye, Senator Umeh used to be in the Nigeran Senate under the All Progressives Grand Alliance. He is now back to the red chamber after defeating incumbent PDP senator, Iyom Uche Ekwunife to clinch the Anambra Central senatorial district seat.

4. Ned Nwoko

Nwoko was a member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta state. He is now back to represent Delta North senatorial district in the National Assembly as a senator. He is a well-known lawyer, politician and philanthropist.

5. Abdulmumin Jibrin

46-year old Jibrin was first elected into the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency of Kano state under the PDP in 2011 before decamping to the APC in 2014 and was later re-elected into House of Representatives in 2015. He is back to the green chambers on the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

