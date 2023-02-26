BREAKING: Incumbent Member of House of Reps Defeated in Ondo State
The Peoples Democratic Party (APC) has lost a National Assembly seat in Ondo state.
According to the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Gboluga Ikengboju, the lawmaker representing Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency was defeated by his main challenger, Jimi Odimayo of the ruling All Progresses Congress (APC.)
Odimayo polled 44, 638 while Ikengboju polled 21,066.
According to residents of the constituency, Odimayo's win was a welcome development. They added that the defeated incumbent was not in touch with his people.
