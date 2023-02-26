Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Incumbent Member of House of Reps Defeated in Ondo State
Nigeria

BREAKING: Incumbent Member of House of Reps Defeated in Ondo State

by  Aanu Adegun

The Peoples Democratic Party (APC) has lost a National Assembly seat in Ondo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

According to the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Gboluga Ikengboju, the lawmaker representing Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency was defeated by his main challenger, Jimi Odimayo of the ruling All Progresses Congress (APC.)

Odimayo polled 44, 638 while Ikengboju polled 21,066.

Gboluga Ikengboju defeated.
Gboluga Ikengboju has been defeated in Ondo state. Photo credit: Gboluga Ikengboju
Source: UGC

According to residents of the constituency, Odimayo's win was a welcome development. They added that the defeated incumbent was not in touch with his people.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel