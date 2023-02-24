Plans are in place to build the capacity of Niger Delta youths and ensure that they are effectively empowered

The Presidential Amnesty Programme is leading the initiative with a significant focus on ex-agitators from the oil-rich region

To ensure the success of the initiative, the amnesty team has entered into a partnership with the National Power Training Institute

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has announced it will enter into a strategic partnership with the National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN) to build the capacity of Niger Delta youths.

The initiative is specifically targeted at empowering ex-agitators in power-related matters.

Freston Akpor, media aide to the PAP Interim administrator, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), told Legit.ng that under the plan, the PAP will complete, equip and hand over its vocational training centre at Bomadi, Delta state, to NAPTIN.

According to him, NAPTIN is expected to run it as a full-fledged training institute to provide human resources for the power sub-sector.

Legit.ng gathered that the partnership was brokered on Wednesday, February 22, when Maj. Gen. Ndiomu paid a courtesy visit to the NAPTIN Director-General, Ahmed Bolaji Nagode, in Abuja.

General Ndiomu explained that the visit was a prelude to working out the modalities in setting up a committee to prepare a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for the early take-off of the partnership.

Responding, the NAPTIN DG commended the PAP boss for the initiative and for being futuristic in his thinking.

He said:

"This collaboration is in the interest of youths in the Niger Delta, and NAPTIN is ready to collaborate with PAP in creating a teaching institute to build their capacity in diverse fields in the power sub-sector."

