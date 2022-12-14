Dozens of ex-Niger Delta militants have gotten employed in various security outfits across the country

The employment opportunities for the ex-militants range from Nigeria Civil Defence, Police, Navy as well as international oil companies

The Ijaw Youth Council says the initiative was due to the efforts of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd)

Port Harcourt - The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) has facilitated the strategic engagement and employment of ex-Niger Delta militants in various security agencies and ministries in the country.

Reacting to the news, the president of Ijaw Youth Council IYC Worldwide, Comrade Peter Igbifa, commended the Major-General Ndiomu for the initiative.

The ex-militants have become useful to the country after the Presidential Amnesty Programme. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Legit.ng gathered that such employment opportunities range from Nigeria Civil Defence, Police, Navy as well as international oil companies.

Igbifa noted that Ndiomu has shown leadership and passion to develop the minds of the youths in the region and engage them for meaningful progress in the shortest possible time.

While commending Ndiomu’s commitment in driving the programme, he said some of his achievements are first since the establishment of the intervention programme.

He said in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 14:

“It is not surprising to hear that the National Security Adviser has given him another task of probing oil theft in the country, which goes further to show Ndiomu's resilience with solution-oriented approach in solving existing challenges.

“As Ijaw Youth Council, we only wish you well and pray for courage to effectively deliver your mandate as interim administrator.”

Niger Delta stakeholders deny calling for Gen. Ndiomu's sack

Recall that the Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG) recently denied calling for the sack of Major General (rtd).

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 29 by its convener, Dr. Boma Horsfall, the group stated that it did not author the report calling for the sack of Ndiomu.

Dr. Horsfall said the group holds the PAP interim administrator in high esteem because of his track records and desire to transform the amnesty programme.

Amnesty boss urges support of traditional rulers to reform programme

On his part, Major General Ndiomu (rtd) recently sought the cooperation and support of traditional rulers in the Niger Delta region for the reform of the intervention programme.

Gen. Ndiomu, who noted that the monarchs command enormous influence which they can deploy to propagate the new policy direction, assured that his policy direction is aimed at ensuring that the programme becomes more impactful to the real beneficiaries.

He stated this when he hosted the traditional rulers under the aegis of the Association of Niger Delta Monarchs in Port Harcourt, noting that to maintain the desired peace and stability in the region, monarchs must be consulted just like other critical Niger Delta stakeholders.

