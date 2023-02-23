Less than three days to the 2023 presidential poll slated to take place on Saturday February 23, 2023, a group under the aegis of National Coalition of Niger-Delta Ex-Agitators (NCNDE-A) on Thursday endorsed the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima for the election.

Speaking during a in a press conference in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the Coalition, and Mayor of the Urhoboland, General Eshanekpe Israel, also known as Akpodoro, said the right person to occupy the presidency right now is the APC presidential candidate.

National Coalition of Niger-Delta Ex-Agitators endorsed Tinubu and Shettima for the election. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

According to the Coalition, “Our decision to throw our weight behind Asiwaju stands on so many throngs of his achievements over the years, right from his days in the trenches as a pro- democracy activist to his days as a sterling performer in the private and public sector. The Coalition is calling on Nigerians all over the world to support the outstanding political personality of Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has chosen to serve his nation in good conscience”.

Describing Tinubu as someone who developed Lagos and turned it fortunes around for the overall good of the overall majority, the Coalition declared: “Asiwaju turned Lagos from being a city of filth to a model city. He is a rare leader whose greatness can be traced to his visionary leadership sense that is based on honesty, unalloyed loyalty to the country and love for humanity.

“We are endorsing Asiwaju today in the spirit of equity, fairness and national cohesion for national leadership that will renew the hope of Nigerians on the path of national unity, development and reconciliation”.

Extolling the virtues of the former Lagos Governor, the group’s leader declared, “Tinubu has shown over the years that, he is a statesman with an unbeaten record of excellence, great capabilities and capacity to run a diverse nation like Nigeria, eradicate poverty, build human capacity, stem the spates of insecurity, eliminate corruption, grow and develop Nigerian youths in order to transform the nation's economy and attract foreign/direct investment as demonstrated in Lagos state.

“For the record, it is for the sake of the unity and stability of Nigeria that the office of the president was made rotational. It is only morally right for all Nigerians, especially Northerners, to support power shift to Southern Nigeria”.

Speaking at the occasion, Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Stakeholders Special Directorate for the North-west Zone, Dr Manzo Maigari welcomed the former Niger-Delta militants’ resolution to support the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

“ I am sure this action is a proof that citizens from all sections of the country are favourably disposed to support the emergence of Asiwaju as the next president. I call on other sections of the country to emulate the former militants to ensure we rally support for Tinubu”.

