Oby Ezekwesili, the former minister of education has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari with a serious allegation

Ezekwesili in a recent interview, disclosed that the CBN is being run by the Nigerian presidency

She made this allegation while reacting to the lamentation so Nigerians in recent times over the naira redesign policy

On Sunday, February 19, the former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, alleged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been compromised and is being run by President Muhammadu Buhari from the Aso Rock Villa.

According to PM News, she faulted the apex bank on the naira redesign policy, which has impoverished Nigerians, causing untold hardship in the country.

Ezekwesili, while reacting to the naira scarcity and its effect on the masses, claimed Buhari runs CBN. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Ezekwesili says Buhari runs CBN

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is being run by President Muhammadu Buhari from Aso Rock Villa, Ezekwesili noted in an interview on Channels TV’s 2023 Verdict.

She added that Buhari was long told that the CBN did not belong to the President and that they do not take the monetary authority and put it in the villa.

“So I have no word for the president, because frankly, I’m not one of those Nigerians with any expectation from this president,” She stated.

Ezekwesili makes demand

Ezekwesili noted further that all she wanted now was for the president to make sure the election happened and that the nation got a new government floated by Nigerian citizens.

She added that right now, Nigeria is right on the highest end of indicators of fragility.

