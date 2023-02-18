Barely seven days before the conduct of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, have displayed what could be tagged as a political drama.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima, who was the former governor of Borno state, was seen in a video occupying the driver's seat while his boss, Tinubu occupies the passenger's seat.

Nigerians react as Shettima drives Tinubu to campaign ground in Borno. Credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The video was shared by the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on broadcast media, Buhari Sallau on Saturday, February 18.

The ruling APC, including other political parties, is expected to round off their campaigns officially 48hrs before the election according to INEC's law.

Nigerians react to Tinubu/Shettima's driving video

Many Nigerians have reacted to the viral video of Tinubu and Shettima during the APC campaign in Borno state.

One of the commenters, Sarrki says:

"Mr President and Vice President from next week. If you look very well I did not put your name or family members. Pls, don’t be unfortunate to say dirty words on this page."

Kyase described Tinubu as the Moses of his time.

In his comment, Hopium says:

"Politicking at its finest. JAGABAN no get rivals for politics, I swear."

Chekwume says:

"Tinubu will still be a good president if voted in though I believe obi will do better because of his age. Although instead of Atiku to win then let Tinubu win."

CoronaVirus Relo says:

"Combo! Victory guaranteed! Peter and Atiku should start composing their congratulatory message to Tinubu! Nothing is stopping the Great Asiwaju."

Court gives verdict on a suit filed by ex-Buhari's minister against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed a suit filed by the loyal group of former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

It was reported that the court said the suit, which was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International (ITRAI), was incomplete.

A judgment delivered by a 3-man panel of the court on Friday, February 17, held the APC's objection that the appellant instituted by the trial court, which was filed at the trial court then, was not a pre-election matter.

